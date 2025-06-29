What happened after WWE Night of Champions went off-air?

WWE Night of Champions 2025 was an incredible event that delivered on its promises. The show concluded with John Cena showcasing his veteran in-ring instincts and retaining his Undisputed WWE Championship. He beat CM Punk after spoiling Seth Rollins’ plans to cash in the Money in the Bank contract.

People at Kingdom Arena captured some off-air moments, including videos of CM Punk having fun with fans before he returned to the backstage area. A clip showed how Punk was inside the ring, knocked out after his battle against Cena. In a hilarious moment, The Best in the World tried to get up, but was unable to do it. Moments later, he did the iconic Undertaker sit-up gesture.

In a different clip, Punk seemed emotional and disappointed after his loss against Cena. Despite the defeat, The Second City Saint hugged fans at ringside, including the individual he apologized to for his infamous tweet directed at The Miz and Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions Kickoff.

Triple H reacts to the former WWE Champion issuing an apology to fans in Saudi Arabia

On the Night of Champions Post-Show, CCO Triple H shared his reaction to former champion CM Punk issuing an apology to fans in Saudi Arabia for his past comments. The Game praised Punk and said he was privileged to watch The Best in the World evolve and grow as a person.

"I was privileged to watch two men grow, especially CM Punk. I was privileged to watch him grow as a human being, to step out here and apologize to the people of Saudi [Arabia]. To just cherish where he’s at in life and his career, things he gets to do, and the opportunities he has. I was incredibly proud of him," Triple H said. [From 27:52 onwards]

Following the chaotic conclusion of WWE Night of Champions 2025, it will be interesting to see what’s next for The Straight Edge Superstar in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam.

