What happens after Finn Balor is kicked out of Judgment Day on WWE RAW? Legend addresses the possibility (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Bill Apter recently discussed what could happen if Finn Balor is kicked out of his stable, The Judgment Day, on WWE RAW.

The tensions between Balor and other members of the Judgment Day, especially Damian Priest, have been building in recent weeks. Even on this week's RAW, Finn Balor didn't accompany his stablemates in the night's opening segment. This led to The Archer of Infamy calling him out.

JD McDonagh, rumored to join the faction, showed up on Balor's behalf. Even in the main event, Damian Priest tried to help the former Universal Champion defeat Cody Rhodes, but it backfired. Though Judgment Day stood tall at the end of the night, it's safe to say things could blow up soon.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter addressed the possibility of Finn Balor being kicked out of Judgment Day on WWE RAW. The veteran journalist feels the 42-year-old could feud with Damian Priest once he exits the stable.

"I don't know; it's hard to say. Well, feuding with Damian Priest. That's probably where it'll go," said Bill Apter. [35:13 - 35:23]

Kurt Angle can see Finn Balor leaving WWE

On a recent episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer mentioned that WWE should have put the World Heavyweight Title on Finn Balor.

Angle added that though he enjoys seeing Balor work for the promotion, he wouldn't be surprised to see the RAW Superstar leave the company if he isn't booked well.

“Well, you know what? It would've been nice if they would've given him [Balor] this world title. You know, I think he's really over, incredibly athletic. He has a lot of charisma. This kid, you know, if WWE doesn't end up doing something with him, that's dramatic. I wouldn't blame him if he went off and went somewhere else. I don't wanna see him do that because I love the WWE, and I think he's a good fit for them, but they need to start putting this kid over. He deserves it. They're over [Judgment Day]. They're still over without Edge," said Angle.

Finn Balor failed to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins both at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam 2023.

Do you think Balor's time as part of Judgment Day could soon end? Sound off in the comments section below.

