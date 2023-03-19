"For what purpose?"- Wrestling veteran claims Gunther will not lose his Intercontinental Championship against popular WWE Superstars (Exclusive)

Imperium member, Gunther, will defend his Intercontinental Championship against The Celtic Warrior and The Scottish Warrior at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 premium live event. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently gave his honest opinion on Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre's match.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that although he is not a huge fan of Triple Threat matches in general. He thinks a match between the three superstars would be great.

He further added that according to him, The Ring General will not lose his title against Sheamus or Drew McIntyre:

"I don't like the three-way really. I guess it's the only thing they can do, but I think Gunther's good in those single matches but the thing is he already had a single match with both of them. Oh, he hasn't had with him? But it will be a good match though, so we'll see what they do with it. I don't think he's going to lose the title though. What the hell? For what purpose? To lose it again?" said Dutch Mantell. 58:40-59:40)

Hugo Savinovich spoke about Gunther and Sheamus' Match of the Year award

WWE commentator Hugo Savinovich gave his honest opinion on Gunther and Sheamus' Match of the Year award.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Hugo mentioned that WWE could have nominated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' Hell in a Cell match for the Match of the Year award.

He justified his opinion by stating how The American Nightmare wrestled despite being severely injured:

"Yes, unfortunately for the rest of the nominees, they did wonderful performances, but how can you top reality? The only reason why that Match took place is because, as the doctor said, there was no way he could hurt it anymore because everything was already destroyed. So, it wasn't a matter of, no, we're not going to let it go and to find out that Cody wanted to even push it a little bit further than what we saw there. It would have been criminal, but they didn't let it do it anymore."

It would be exciting to see if The Ring General would be able to defend his title against Sheamus and McIntyre.

