"What I did for Randy Orton" - Ex-WWE star believes major storyline with The Viper could be recreated with legendary 16-time champion

WWE fans witnessed Randy Orton's major babyface run when he teamed up with Matt Riddle to form the RK-Bro team in 2021. The duo went on to become two-time RAW Tag Team Champions. However, the tag team became inactive after Randy went on an injury-related hiatus in May 2022 and was officially disbanded after Riddle's release in September 2023.

Recently, The Original Bro stated that he could create the same magic with a 53-year-old legend. The name in question is Rob Van Dam, who is a one-time WWE Champion, one-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion, one-time European Champion, four-time Hardcore Champion, six-time Intercontinental Champion, and a three-time Tag Team Champion.

For those unaware, Riddle went one-on-one with RVD following his exit from the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in September 2023. The two stars clashed at the WCPBTW The Reunion 3: Calvacade of Legends on March 9, 2024. However, the bout ended in No Contest.

In an interview with the New York Post, Matt Riddle revealed that Randy Orton was enduring severe pain even before their RK-Bro partnership. The 38-year-old explained that he was able to support The Viper by willingly absorbing more punishment during their matches.

The former WWE star also claimed that he could assist in prolonging the career of Rob Van Dam, adding that they could have a ''crazy run as a tag team.'' The King of Bros. teamed up with RVD to defeat America’s Most Wanted (James Storm and Chris Harris) during an indie show in March 2024.

"I think kind of what I did for Randy [Orton]; I could kind of do for Rob [Van Dam]. If he wanted to, we could probably have a crazy run as a tag team," Riddle said. [H/T: New York Post]

Matt Riddle opens up about returning to WWE

The former United States Champion was released from WWE last year due to some controversies. However, the 38-year-old Matt Riddle recently shared his thoughts on a possible return to the Stamford-based promotion.

During the same interview with the New York Post, The Original Bro noted that he hasn't ruled out a return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, he explained that his schedule with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut negatively impacted his personal life.

"Even though I was making great money, my family life deteriorated; I got divorced and other things, and then on top of that, just being able to see the kids, then just taking care of responsibilities. When I’m flying to a different city or driving to a different city every day and wrestling and memorizing promos and all these things, a lot of other things fall to the side," he said.

Fans will have to wait and see if Rob Van Dam and The Original Bro make their potential return to the Stamford-based promotion and form a dream tag team.

