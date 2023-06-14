"WHAT IS LIFE" - Mia Yim reacts to getting to work with 46-year-old top star on WWE SmackDown

"Michin" Mia Yim reflected on her journey to WWE today and how she is now performing alongside someone she used to study.

The 34-year-old returned to the company last year during The O.C.'s rivalry against The Judgment Day. However, plans for the faction had to be put on hold after AJ Styles suffered a broken ankle at a WWE Live Event last December.

While Styles was injured, Michin and the Good Brothers were barely featured on television. AJ Styles returned to the company following WrestleMania 39, and now The O.C. Mia battled Bayley in a Money in the Bank qualifying match this past Friday on SmackDown but came up short. AJ Styles was on commentary for the match and was attacked from behind by Karrion Kross.

Mia Yim took to Twitter today to say that she used to study AJ Styles and Samoa Joe in 2009, only to wind up in a faction with The Phenomenal One in 2023:

"2009: Studying Aj Styles Vs Samoa Joe matches. 2023: WHAT IS LIFE," tweeted Mia Yim.

WWE star AJ Styles claims Mia Yim is the missing piece of The O.C.

AJ Styles recently claimed that Mia Yim was a perfect fit in The O.C., and he loves having her on the team.

Mia returned to the company on November 7th, 2022, and aligned with the faction. After spending time in the now-disbanded RETRIBUTION faction, she was released from the company in 2021.

Speaking with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes, AJ said Mia was a sweetheart and the missing piece to their faction:

"Listen, I don't know exactly how it came around and who made the idea of it, but I can tell you she is a great fit for us. Like, she is perfect, like, she was the missing piece you know? I love her, man. A sweetheart of a girl. Love having her on the team. She's a great asset to The O.C. I'm looking forward to doing more stuff with her as far as that group is concerned." [6:50-7:12]

You can check out the full video below:

Mia has had a successful career in WWE but has never captured a title in the promotion. It will be interesting to see if Styles' leadership can help Yim capture gold down the line on WWE SmackDown.

Would you have liked to see Mia Yim qualify for WWE Money in the Bank this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

