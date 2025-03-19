What Jey Uso did backstage during WWE RAW this week 

WWE Superstar Jey Uso recently took to social media to upload a video, seemingly revealing some behind-the-scenes footage of this week's Monday Night RAW. On the show, Jey locked horns with Austin Theory.

Jey Uso will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Ahead of this major clash, The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner wrestled Austin Theory on this week's red show. Much to the fans' surprise, the match ended in under 30 seconds as Jey made quick work of his opponent.

Following the bout, The Ring General came out of nowhere to put the former Intercontinental Champion in a Sleeper Hold, but The OG Bloodline member stood his ground and forced the Imperium leader to retrieve.

The Yeet Master recently took to Instagram to upload a video of him as he graffitied his catchphrase, "YEET," on one of the doors backstage on WWE RAW in Brussels, Belgium. Jey also sent an interesting message in his post's caption.

"Bag N Tag. Quickness #YeeT #wrestlemania 🇧🇪," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Jey Uso promised to give his all at WWE WrestleMania 41

During a recent interview with Daily Mail, Jey Uso said it won't matter if his match against Gunther opens or closes Night One or Night Two of WrestleMania 41, he would give his best either way.

The Yeet Master also admitted that the World Title match was a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity that he might not receive ever again in the future:

"WrestleMania, night one or night two, whichever match I’m on. I don’t care if I’m on last, I don’t care if I open it up. I’m going to go out there and they’re going to remember my match, so that’s all I’m focused on. This is a once-in-a-lifetime shot. That’s how I’m looking at it, because this might not ever, ever come back around in my career."

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

