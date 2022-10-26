"What just happened"- Released WWE star reveals his reaction to getting paired with Rob Van Dam (Exclusive)

Former WWE ring announcer Ricardo Rodriguez has shared his thoughts on joining forces with Rob Van Dam in 2013.

The alliance between RVD and Ricardo Rodriguez was formed after the latter inadvertently caused Alberto Del Rio a match against the ECW legend. This angle led to Del Rio attacking his personal ring announcer, who later formed an alliance with Van Dam.

During a recent chat with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Rodriguez disclosed that he was sitting with a couple of other Mexican stars when Dean Malenko told him he'd be working with Rob Van Dam.

"He walks away and then I'm looking at Alberto like, 'What just happened?' Later on, I go find him. I was like, 'Hey Dean, is this happening? He's like, 'Yeah, you're with RVD today.' I was like, 'OK, it doesn't make sense to me, but OK.' Then they tell us all the details and stuff and I'm like, 'Alright, OK.'"

The former WWE personality added that he did not understand the purpose behind his alliance with RVD:

"I do it for like about 2 weeks and then eventually I go like, 'Hey Dean, I have a question. I'm thankful to be back on TV but I don't get where this is going or what it is for. Can you just let me know what the plan is so I figure out and mold how I'm going to do this whole thing because I have no idea. He basically goes, 'Basically, they needed a connection between Alberto RVD and the title and that bridge is you.'" [30:24 - 31:21]

You can watch the full episode via this link.

Ricardo Rodriguez has been in touch with Rob Van Dam after leaving WWE

The alliance between Rob Van Dam and Ricardo Rodriguez didn't last long, as the duo was separated after the Hall of Famer's feud with Alberto Del Rio ended.

However, Rodriguez disclosed on UnSKripted that he's been in touch with RVD even after the two parted ways on WWE TV.

"We just had a big pro wrestling event in Lancaster on August 21st at a baseball stadium called the Barnstormers Stadium and we brought in RVD. He actually came to the Academy and filmed a little something for us. So I kind of keep in touch with him."

Rob Van Dam and Ricardo Rodriguez are now active on the independent circuit. RVD was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, while the Mexican has not been seen in WWE since his release in 2014.

