"What a magical journey it's been" - Former WWE Superstar Batista sends emotional message to fans

Former WWE Superstar Batista has sent an emotional message to fans today, giving farewell to one of his iconic role that changed his life.

Batista hung up his wrestling boots for good following WrestleMania 35. He battled Triple H in a No Holds Barred match, with the stipulation being that Triple H must retire if he loses. The Animal came up short in the match and stepped away from the ring. He was already declared a WWE Hall of Famer, however, scheduling conflicts have prevented him from being honored at the ceremony the past couple of years. He found success in Hollywood and played Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel film franchise.

His time as Drax the Destroyer has come to an end and the 54-year-old took to Twitter to post an emotional video for fans. The two-time WWE Champion stated that he loved playing Drax and the role changed his life. The tweet already has over 2 million views and 55 thousand likes.

"Every day I say a little prayer for Drax. The role that changed my life. Forever grateful to the fans and my Guardians family. What a magical journey it’s been. Thank you for letting me be your Drax. 🙏🏼 #DraxForever ❤️," he tweeted.

60-year-old wants to return to face former WWE superstar Batista

Wrestling veteran The Warlord from The Powers of Pain tag team recently disclosed that he would like to face Batista in a match.

The 60-year-old recently was a guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show and admitted that he wasn't up to date on the current product. However, he stated that he would face the two-time Royal Rumble winner if he were to wrestle again. The Warlord added that he doesn't blame The Animal for retiring from the ring after finding success in Hollywood.

"I really don't know because I don't watch it too much these days anymore. I know there is one person from the past that I could, that I would like to wrestle again, umm, would be Batista. It would be Dave. I'd retire too if I was making all those movies [laughs]." (From 26:20 onwards)

You can check out the full video below:

The four-time World Heavyweight Champion was a very popular superstar during his time in WWE but has been retired for four years now. Only time will tell when he will finally be able to take his rightful place in the company's Hall of Fame.

What are some of your favorite memories from Batista's WWE career? Let us know in the comments section below.

