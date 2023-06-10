What Omos must do to change his fate in WWE [Exclusive]

A WWE Hall of Famer, Teddy Long, highlighted what Omos must do to change his fate in the promotion.

Ever since his debut, The Nigerian superstar has proven himself to be an eye catcher mainly due to his large size and stature. He even started his career on a positive note alongside AJ Styles and became a tag team champion.

Seven foot three inch tall Gaint has been a force to be reckoned with during his WWE run but he has failed to defeat big opponents like Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar. Another problem that has hurt him is his inability to be intimidating despite his large size.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long discussed about what The Nigerian Giant needs to do to change his fate in WWE with Bill Apter and Mac Davis.

“I have to kind of disagree with you with the eyes, you know what I mean. I think that is your observation with the eyes, you know, about the eyes. Ain’t nobody watching that. You know they’re looking at him and I think with Omos with the size, you what I mean, that explains it right there. So, I don’t think it’s so much him giving you that eye stare down, I think him just looking rugged and maybe not smiling, you know, never see a smile there. Just keep that same Stone Cold face, you know, and that explains exactly just how tough you are.” [5:00 - 5:30]

You can check out the video below:

Bill Apter wants WWE to turn Omos into a babyface

Despite being a big guy, Omos' inability to get heat on himself is quite apparent which is what has made him an afterthought. Therefore, Bill Apter has a suggestion to get The Nigerian Giant over.

During the same episode, Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter suggested that the 29-year old should turn babyface as might sell a lot of merchandise.

“I see Omos as the jolly giant. Make him a babyface. I could see kids following him. I could see merchandising. He’s not…they’re trying to make a heel out of a guy who like Teddy said is a real sweetheart. I talked to him at RAW 30 and I couldn’t believe what a just nice guy he was. He was sitting down in catering, then he got up and I was like [imitates looking up at Omos]” [5:30 - 6:00]

The former RAW Tag Team Champion has been off WWE television for a while to get married. It will be interesting to see if WWE will repackage him when he returns to the ring.

Do you want to see Omos as a babyface? Sound off in the comments section.

