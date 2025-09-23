"What was the point" - Vince Russo lashes out after fan-favorite stars pick up a win on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

WWE RAW this week featured some intense tag team action, with the New Day and Grayson Waller going toe-to-toe with Penta and the War Raiders. While the War Raiders and Penta were victorious, wrestling veteran Vince Russo was still not pleased with the booking.

The War Raiders are one of the most physically intimidating duos on the WWE roster, with an interesting gimmick. Their skills in the ring had gotten them over with fans before and they had held the Tag Team titles for a short while before being dethroned by the New Day. According to Vince Russo, the entire title run meant nothing, since they are back on sqaure one now.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo stated:

"It just cracks me up bro. Because what was the point of putting the tag belts on the Viking Raiders for a month? What was the point of that? We are right back where we started where they mean absolutely zero and nothing."

The WWE veteran further pointed out another flaw on RAW

Apart from being critical about the match involving the War Raiders, Vince Russo was also not happy about Rhea Ripley's segment with Asuka.

After the main event ended, Rhea was attacked with the Poison mist by Asuka, leaving her incapacitated and unable to defend herself. According to Russo, the name 'poison mist' was unfit to be used, and he said on Legion of RAW:

"I love the way in 2025 we are still referring to it as the poison mist. Can we not call it the blinding mist bro? Why is it poison getting spit in your eye. Like can we just not call it the blinding mist? Like seriously, poison."

As of now, only time will tell what is next for Rhea Ripley down the line in WWE.

