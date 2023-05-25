"What was the purpose of bringing her back?"- Fans slam Triple H for 'burying' 37-year-old star on WWE RAW

Triple H has brought several wrestlers back to WWE who were released by the previous regime or left the company. Among the latter was former NXT star Candice LeRae who was the center of fans' attention after her recent loss on RAW.

Candice LeRae was among the most popular stars in the NXT women's division. She won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship once alongside Indi Hartwell. Her contract expired in 2022, and she did not renew it. LeRae returned to WWE on the September 26 episode of RAW, defeating Nikki A.S.H to mark her comeback with a win.

Since then, she has not been booked as a main event star and has lost a lot of matches. The Poison Pixie took on Zoey Stark on the most recent edition of the Monday Night Show. She charged at Candice LeRae before the bell rang. An inadvertent distraction from Nikki Cross and several underhanded methods from Zoey Stark allowed her to deliver the Z360 and win the match.

Following this match, the WWE Universe took to Twitter to voice their displeasure at Triple H's handling of the 37-year-old star.

Unbothered @Unbothe35952167 So Candice LeRae losses her match on RAW in under 3 mins???? What was the purpose of bringing her back? #WWERaw So Candice LeRae losses her match on RAW in under 3 mins???? What was the purpose of bringing her back? #WWERaw

she 🤍 @livvsmone candice lerae could be getting booked like a top tier mid card talent/championship contender talent. she has the character, charisma and she one of the best in the ring. she been booked so bad lately and ts is exhausting candice lerae could be getting booked like a top tier mid card talent/championship contender talent. she has the character, charisma and she one of the best in the ring. she been booked so bad lately and ts is exhausting https://t.co/oVaD30Ivb2

𝔏𝔦𝔩𝔦☾ @S0REWH0RE @livvsmone tbh she’s been misused her entire time in the company. she could be doing so much more but they favor their “homegrown” talent too much 🙄 @livvsmone tbh she’s been misused her entire time in the company. she could be doing so much more but they favor their “homegrown” talent too much 🙄

Shiny Hunter Frontz @ShinyFrontz @livvsmone they treating her like her best quality is she married johnny Gargano and she deserves better then that @livvsmone they treating her like her best quality is she married johnny Gargano and she deserves better then that

Candice LeRae has praised WWE CCO Triple H in the past

Candice LeRae took maternity leave from WWE in 2022 to give birth to her son Quill. Following the birth of her child, she let her contract with the Stamford-based company expire.

In an interview with Ryan Satin, she revealed her conversation with Triple H and Shawn Michaels regarding her child:

"So earlier in the year, Johnny and I had sat down with DX of all people and discussed the fact that we wanted to have a baby and trying to kind of figure out when the right time was," Candice LeRae said. "Of course, they’re like, very supportive. Obviously, we don’t have to let them know but we wanted to kind of keep them in the loop because I felt like I owed it to everybody. [...] They were so [supportive]. Hunter even said to me. He said, ‘There’s never gonna be a right time. So you guys got to do what’s best for you guys. And we’ll work around it,’ essentially." [H/T: SEScoops]

Candice LeRae is undoubtedly a talented star, as seen during her time at NXT. It remains to be if Triple H plans to book her differently moving forward.

