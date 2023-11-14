What Rhea Ripley did after Drew McIntyre went backstage on RAW [WATCH]

A video featuring Rhea Ripley after RAW went off the air is making the rounds on the web.

The final visual of RAW saw The Nightmare coming out and shaking Drew McIntyre's hand mere seconds after he turned heel. The Scottish Warrior attacked Jey Uso during the show's final moments, and the babyfaces lost an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles match as a result.

After the show went off the air, McIntyre made his way to the back alone. Rhea Ripley blew a goodbye kiss to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes before following McIntyre backstage.

Drew McIntyre spoke about turning heel way before Rhea Ripley targeted him

The last time McIntyre was a heel was back in early 2020. Earlier this year, McIntyre had a chat with Armon Sandler and discussed the possibility of a heel turn. Here's what he said:

"The character itself, I'm willing to go any direction that is interesting. People are calling for a heel turn, but I'm not willing to do that unless it makes perfect sense. We have a lot of equity in Drew McIntyre. I show up at Special Olympics and see the effect WWE and McIntyre has on people and I can understand Cena's perspective of not turning." (H/T Fightful)

Rhea Ripley had been trying her best for a while to turn McIntyre to the dark side. After McIntyre lost a World Heavyweight title match to Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2023, Ripley approached him backstage. The Nightmare shrugged at McIntyre, who was seemingly pondering finally doing the unthinkable.

Last night, Drew McIntyre did what fans had been dreading for a while now. A heel McIntyre isn't someone to mess with, as many superstars have painfully learned in the past.

What was your immediate reaction to McIntyre's big heel turn on last night's WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments!

