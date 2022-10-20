Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently sent a message celebrating 20 years in the wrestling business.

The Man is one of the biggest stars in the industry today. Her accomplishments speak for themselves, having won both RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles multiple times, Royal Rumble, and plenty more. She also made history, alongside Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, by performing in the first-ever female WrestleMania main event, where she won.

Though she's currently out of action from WWE since SummerSlam 2022, not a week goes by without fans talking about her eventual return.

A Twitter user shared a picture of NWA Ireland's 2002 batch, in which Becky Lynch can also be spotted as the sole female performer. The Man took note of this tweet and sent a heartfelt message, celebrating her 20-year "ride" in the wrestling business.

Check out Lynch's tweet below:

"Wow. 20 years. What a ride," tweeted Lynch.

When will Becky Lynch return to WWE?

Fans have been waiting with bated breath to see Lynch return to the global juggernaut and reclaim her position on top of the card. If recent reports are to be believed, the former SmackDown Women's Champion could be back on WWE RAW by the end of the year.

Further, another report suggested that Becky Lynch was in contention to win next year's Royal Rumble, with Charlotte Flair being the other favorite.

It's safe to say WWE has big plans for The Man going into the WrestleMania 2023 season, and we can expect her to become a featured act soon after she returns.

What's your favorite moment of Lynch's WWE career so far? Do you see her winning next year's Royal Rumble and then main-eventing WrestleMania 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes