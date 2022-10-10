36-year-old star or Becky Lynch are currently planned to win the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match - Reports

Former multi-time women's champion Becky Lynch could once again win the Women's Royal Rumble next year, as per reports. However, Charlotte Flair is also in contention along with her to win the 30-women match.

Becky Lynch won the Royal Rumble match in 2019, which led to the historic first-ever all-women WrestleMania 35 main event. The following year, Charlotte Flair won the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match and went on to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

As per reports by Xero News, Lynch is heading to Friday Night SmackDown upon her return. They further added that either Lynch or Charlotte Flair are currently planned to win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are reportedly getting major WrestleMania 39 matches

The long-awaited one-on-one rematch between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey could finally take place at next year's WrestleMania. It has been reported separately by Xero News that Becky vs. Ronda is currently locked in for Night One of WrestleMania 39.

Additionally, Charlotte Flair is also set to have a major one-on-one match on the show against Bianca Belair. This match is reportedly locked in for Night Two of WrestleMania 39. Another separate report has also suggested that Flair is scheduled to beat Bianca on the show.

Rohit Radhakrishnan



And then there's one person left... Charlotte Flair.



Bianca Belair has defeated 3/4 of WWE Horsewomen (Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Bayley), in memorable matches, in convincing ways.
And then there's one person left... Charlotte Flair.

Both Becky and Charlotte are currently out of action due to various reasons. Becky faced an injury during her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2022 and is recovering from the same.

As for Charlotte, she has been out of action since dropping the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. It was recently revealed that she has taken a break due to some personal reasons.

Both these top female stars are expected to return to WWE television soon and will surely strengthen the women's division with their presence.

Would you like to see any other female star other than Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match? Sound off your predictions in the comments section below!

