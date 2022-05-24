Bron Breakker reveals the most memorable time he has hit his finishing move

Bron Breakker won his second NXT Championship with his current finishing move, the Military Press Powerslam. But when was his favorite time hitting that move?

Bron has used a couple of finishing maneuvers in his young career thus far. He began his second NXT title reign on April 4, 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW by defeating Dolph Ziggler for the title.

When he won the title for the first time in January of this year, however, he defeated Tomasso Ciampa with the Camel Clutch, which in his case in called the Steiner Recliner.

Bron Breakker recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where he discussed several topics. When asked about his favorite time hitting his finisher, the 24-year-old had this to say:

"I mean, I don't know. There's a couple man. Like, when I beat Dolph on RAW to win the NXT Championship back, that was a really really cool moment in my life." (50:10 to 50:27)

He went on to explain what made that moment special to him:

"It's like a dream moment for every kid who aspires to be a sports entertainer growing up - to win the WWE Championship one day, to be on Monday Night RAW or SmackDown. It's every kid's dream and I got to live that dream." (50:29 to 50:47)

Bron Breakker wants to change his finisher's name

Being a second generation wrestler with both his father and uncle to look up to, Bron Breakker has a veritable arsenal of maneuvers to choose from when it comes to finishers. While his current chosen maneuver shows off his power, it boasts a rather ordinary name.

Speaking with Ryan Satin, Bron was asked whether he intends to change the name of his finishing move, the Military Power Slam, or plans on keeping the name. The reigning NXT Champion had this to say:

"I have given some thought to it. I have a couple of ideas but I just don't know where we stand on that I guess. I'm not sure, but I've a couple, a couple ideas." (49:11 to 49:25)

When prodded about revealing at least one name that is in the pipeline, Bron said:

"Breaking Point was one, it was kinda the one I decided on. I really liked that name. You know, I'm sure I'll sit down with the team one of these days and figure that out." (49:30 to 49:47)

The Military Press Powerslam sees Bron pick up his opponent in a Military Press. He then drops them on his shoulder and hits a powerslam, thus the name.

Breaking Point was also a one-off WWE pay-per-view in September 2009 emanating from Montreal, Canada.

