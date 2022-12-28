Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently criticized WWE for not highlighting the latest rumors regarding Vince McMahon on this week's RAW.

In July this year, Vince McMahon retired from WWE and relinquished all his positions following allegations of him paying hush money to former employees. However, recent rumors have come to the fore that the former Chairman wishes to return to the company.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned the company's decision to air video packages for Liv Morgan, The Judgment Day, and other stars while not addressing the rumors surrounding McMahon and his retirement.

The industry veteran believes that McMahon's retirement from WWE remains the biggest news of the year.

"Bro, they should [talk about the rumors]. How could you not talk about it? That's how they would gain respect by dealing with the issue and the matter at hand. These are the things they need to be talking about. What's going to draw a bigger number for them? Talking about the biggest story of the year, Vince McMahon or having a Judgment Day package for crying out loud? Because, Chris, that's all they wound up doing in the last hour. An Austin Theory package, a Judgment Day package, a Liv Morgan package. That was the whole last hour of the show," Russo said. [6:20-7:07]

Vince Russo commented on the possibility of Vince McMahon returning to WWE

During the same edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned the possibility of Vince McMahon returning to WWE in 2023.

He believes that McMahon will attempt to make a comeback next year after reportedly taking bad advice, which led to him stepping away.

"Well, you seeing now with some recent comments... he can't even fathom it. It's finally starting to settle in that he stepped away and now everything I'm reading is he thinks he made a mistake and he thinks he should've never stepped away and he thinks that he took some bad advice. If that is the way he is talking, I would not be the least bit surprised to at least see him attempt to make a comeback in 2023."

Since McMahon's retirement, Triple H has taken over the WWE creative team. Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are now the Co-CEOs of the company. With Royal Rumble and WrestleMania around the corner, it will be interesting to see whether the former CEO will indeed want to return to the Gorilla position.

