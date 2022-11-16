Multi-time WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks' latest tweet to her fans has left them confused and wanting answers.

Since The Boss and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW in May, speculation has been rife over their future. While many fans wonder whether Banks will show up in AEW, others are hopeful that the former women's champion will return to her former stomping grounds. Amidst the conundrum, Banks' latest Twitter activity has raised more questions than answers.

Banks recently took to Twitter to send what seems to be an appreciative message to her fans. Banks wrote "Thank you" in her tweet without providing any context, and her fans are now curious about the message.

Check out Banks' tweet below:

While many of the Boss' fans were grateful to her for the tweet, several others demanded an explanation as to why she thanked them.

Check out some of the responses below:

Federicorv20 @federicorv20 @MercedesVarnado Why are you playing with our emotions ?? @MercedesVarnado Why are you playing with our emotions ?? https://t.co/u0wsdipcO0

Anne @aliasocfan @MercedesVarnado Feel free to be slightly more specific @MercedesVarnado Feel free to be slightly more specific 😭

Sasha Banks recently made a big tease via her Instagram handle

The former women's champion boasts a whopping 5.6 million followers on her official Instagram handle.

Sasha Banks recently shared a video message to her fans on Instagram, hinting that a date she has been waiting for is on the horizon:

"As time passes, there has been so much growth, and there has been so much many beautiful opportunities and the journey that I've been loving. But, as time also goes on, the date is coming that I've been waiting for forever, the past six months, and I can't wait that I'm really going to make the most of this November to make all my dreams happen in preparation for this date that I've been waiting for."

Many of Banks' fans want the former champion to make her return to WWE and flourish under Triple H's creative vision on the main roster. The Game is a big fan of Boss' in-ring work and recently heaped praise, calling her an "unbelievably talented young woman."

Sasha Banks' cryptic tweet mere days after her massive tease has undoubtedly left many in the wrestling world confused. Only time will tell what Banks has in store.

What do you think Sasha Banks meant with her latest tweet? Let us know in the comments section below.

