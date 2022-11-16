Create

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks leaves fans begging for answers with her latest tweet

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Nov 16, 2022 09:57 AM IST
Fans are seeking answers after Sasha Banks sends a contextless message to them via Twitter
Sasha Banks is a six-time WWE Women's Champion

Multi-time WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks' latest tweet to her fans has left them confused and wanting answers.

Since The Boss and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW in May, speculation has been rife over their future. While many fans wonder whether Banks will show up in AEW, others are hopeful that the former women's champion will return to her former stomping grounds. Amidst the conundrum, Banks' latest Twitter activity has raised more questions than answers.

Banks recently took to Twitter to send what seems to be an appreciative message to her fans. Banks wrote "Thank you" in her tweet without providing any context, and her fans are now curious about the message.

Check out Banks' tweet below:

Thank you 💙🦋🥹

While many of the Boss' fans were grateful to her for the tweet, several others demanded an explanation as to why she thanked them.

Check out some of the responses below:

@MercedesVarnado Why are you playing with our emotions ?? https://t.co/u0wsdipcO0
@MercedesVarnado Feel free to be slightly more specific 😭
@MercedesVarnado For what https://t.co/XpdSYnYEO6
@MercedesVarnado Why what happened? https://t.co/6IhWf4Yvpu
@MercedesVarnado Don't worry y'all, i'ma decipher what this means. https://t.co/zllZocLAzQ
What does this mean twitter.com/mercedesvarnad… https://t.co/JuFdRmLcxJ
Sasha please what's going on I can't take this twitter.com/MercedesVarnad… https://t.co/6sJTLo9AHh
HUH???? twitter.com/mercedesvarnad…
I feel like I missed something 😭 twitter.com/mercedesvarnad…
The way this tweet can mean 100 different things 😭😭😭😭 twitter.com/MercedesVarnad…
Mercedes Benz Varnado Banks pls stop playing so much 💙🦋🥹 twitter.com/mercedesvarnad…
I’m curious to know what this means twitter.com/mercedesvarnad…

Sasha Banks recently made a big tease via her Instagram handle

The former women's champion boasts a whopping 5.6 million followers on her official Instagram handle.

Sasha Banks recently shared a video message to her fans on Instagram, hinting that a date she has been waiting for is on the horizon:

"As time passes, there has been so much growth, and there has been so much many beautiful opportunities and the journey that I've been loving. But, as time also goes on, the date is coming that I've been waiting for forever, the past six months, and I can't wait that I'm really going to make the most of this November to make all my dreams happen in preparation for this date that I've been waiting for."
youtube-cover

Many of Banks' fans want the former champion to make her return to WWE and flourish under Triple H's creative vision on the main roster. The Game is a big fan of Boss' in-ring work and recently heaped praise, calling her an "unbelievably talented young woman."

Sasha Banks' cryptic tweet mere days after her massive tease has undoubtedly left many in the wrestling world confused. Only time will tell what Banks has in store.

What do you think Sasha Banks meant with her latest tweet? Let us know in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...