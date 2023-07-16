"What's his issue?" - Former personality comes to Lacey Evans' defense after WWE legend criticizes her (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about Sgt. Slaughter's harsh criticism of Lacey Evans' on-screen character on SmackDown.

Slaughter was unhappy with WWE for booking Evans to have a similar character as his and as well as using his finisher, Cobra Clutch. He voiced his frustrations in a chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, mentioning that he never received any call from the company to seek approval to use his finisher. Sgt. Slaughter also explained how Lacey Evans wasn't acting like a marine corp.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo pointed out how Slaughter's criticism was invalid since Lacey Evans served as a marine in real life. Furthermore, the former WWE personality explained that instead of slamming the 33-year-old, the wrestling legend should be putting her over.

"Bro, she's (Lacey Evans) a legit marine, right? A legit marine. What's his (Sgt. Slaughter's) issue? Like, I could understand if she wasn't a legit marine but she's legit. He should be putting her over," said Vince Russo. [2:46 - 3:04]

WWE legend Booker T came out in support of Lacey Evans as well

Last month on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke in favor of Lacey Evans, saying Slaughter had no say in what gimmick or move one uses.

The former WCW Champion also mentioned that the patriotic army person character was no longer relevant today and may not strike a chord with the viewers.

"It doesn’t matter. I don’t think Sarge has any say in whether someone has a certain gimmick or not, if they wanna do an army gimmick or not, if they wanna do the Cobra Clutch or not. That’s just not the way the business works. On the other hand, some things [are] almost like [too] sacred to be rehashed or anything like that. I just don’t think, where the world is right now, we’re gonna need a savior like Sgt. Slaughter coming in to ‘save America,'” said Booker T.

Lacey Evans' gimmick, too, hasn't gotten her any heat, nor has she gotten over and has been absent from WWE's programming for a few weeks.

