What is scheduled to open and close WWE Hell in a Cell tonight, Kickoff show match confirmed - Reports

WWE Hell in a Cell is scheduled to begin in just a matter of hours, and we now have some information regarding what is scheduled to open and close the show, as well as a title match that will take place on the kickoff show.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Hell in a Cell will open tonight with Bianca Belair defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley inside the cell. Bobby Lashley will close the show as he defends the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

While WWE could always change plans between now and when the show goes on the air, these are the matches that are currently scheduled to bookmark the pay-per-view broadcast.

Natalya to wrestle on WWE Hell in a Cell Kick-Off show

The kickoff show's match has also been announced as WWE Women's Tag Champion Natalya will go one-on-one with Mandy Rose.

These two teams have been at each other's throats for weeks now, and it makes sense this match goes on the kickoff show in order to add some importance to that broadcast prior to Hell in a Cell.

WWE Hell in a Cell will air tonight on Peacock and the WWE Network internationally at 8 PM EST.

