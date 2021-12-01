Jeff Hardy is one of the few WWE Legends who never lost the support of their fans. He has been a great babyface throughout his career and the WWE Universe loves his unique style and appearance.

If you've noticed, the former world champion wears a necklace that carries deep meaning. This necklace has been with him for a long time and represents an integral part of his life.

What is the significance of Jeff Hardy's necklace?

The necklace showcases the Hardy Boyz logo, a team Jeff Hardy has represented for the majority of his career. If you notice, the logo also displays the number '3' which forms the 'B' of their signature logo. This '3' represents Jeff, Matt, and their father, Gilbert Hardy.

Their mother passed away when Jeff was just nine years old. Since then, his brother and father have supported him throughout his life. It is pleasing to see that The Charismatic Enigma is deeply attached to his family and wears a necklace signifying their importance in his life.

Not just his necklace, but his tattoos carry profound meaning as well. This article will guide you through the meanings behind most of his tattoos.

Did Jeff Hardy hint at a future Hardy Boyz reunion?

The Hardy Boyz are currently working for different companies as Jeff is part of WWE while Matt Hardy wrestles for AEW. Since 2020, fans have been waiting for the popular duo's reunion.

In a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, the former United States Champion discussed the possibility of him reuniting with his brother in the future.

"I think it’s gonna happen," ... "I’m not sure where. That’s why it’s kind of exciting. It can happen anywhere, man. Wrestling is very unpredictable. Contracts expire. People get released. All kinds of stuff happens. So, we’ll see. I think our paths will cross [again and we’ll] reunite one more time." said Jeff Hardy.

Acknowledging the love Jeff Hardy has for his family, a future reunion of the legendary team seems almost inevitable. The question is, when and where will it happen? WWE or AEW? Let us know what you think in the comments section!

