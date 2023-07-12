"What are you smoking bro?"- WWE veteran slams Cody Rhodes for being a hypocrite (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is well-known among fans for his straightforward and bold comments. The wrestling veteran recently called out Cody Rhodes for being a hypocrite.

Rhodes is a second-generation superstar who was born to legendary wrestler Dusty Rhodes. Dusty did not enjoy the same privileges and was born to a plumber, which is also the reason why Cody is often referred to as the Grandson of A Plumber.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that while Cody Rhodes references himself as the Grandson of A Plumber, his dressing style and overall presentation are completely the opposite.

"He says 'I am the son of a plumber but then he acts the complete opposite. And I am like, 'Then why are you boasting about being son of a plumber because obviously you don't want to be a plumber. When he threw Darwinism in a promo, I am like, 'What you are smoking bro?' On top of that if you're eloquent, bro, you're in the wrong business, bro. This is not the business of eloquence,"- said the WWE veteran [1:00:56 - 1:02:28]

WWE star Cody Rhodes wants to take his family's legacy one step ahead

Being the son of legendary superstar Dusty Rhodes and half-brother of Dustin Rhodes, Cody Rhodes has faced comparisons throughout his career. However, the WWE star is determined to carry his family's legacy forward and honor his late father.

“When it comes to second or third-generation wrestlers, honestly this trickles down to any athlete, that your parent came before you and did something great. It’s a thing you don’t always say is, ‘Yeah, I want to honor them. I want to honor my mom or my dad,’ but also, you want to be better than they were, and not in a negative way. You want to take it a step further. For me, winning the Royal Rumble you mentioned, my dad passed away in 2015, and it’s so unique that he’s not able to really see it, but I feel like he’s still here with me. And just, my way of honoring them is trying to be better than both dad and brother, and that’s certainly a struggle because they laid a great path."

The American Nightmare is currently involved in a feud with Brock Lesnar. The duo have faced off against each other on a couple of occasions and look set to collide at WWE SummerSlam once again.

