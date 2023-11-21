"What are the stakes?" - WWE veteran wants unique stipulation for Survivor Series: WarGames match (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels the Men's Survivor Series: WarGames match needs to have some high stakes involved.

This week on RAW, all five members of both squads were finally revealed for the WarGames match. While Drew McIntyre joined Team Judgment Day for the showdown, Cody Rhodes announced that Randy Orton would be returning to action as the fifth member of his side.

On the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo made it clear that without WWE adding any stakes, the WarGames match would have no bearing on the competitors. He added that if he was booking the show, he would introduce a stipulation that if any of the champions were pinned, they would also lose their titles in addition to losing the match for their team.

"That's the thing with me. If I'm gonna have this WarGames, and if anybody in this match has a belt, if they get pinned, they're losing their belt. Give me something because otherwise, what are the stakes? So what. Who cares who wins?" [From 27:57 onwards]

The go-home episode of RAW has set the tone for the huge matchup on Saturday at Survivor Series. It will be interesting to see how Rhodes and the rest of the babyfaces deal with The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

