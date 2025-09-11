"What would you think if Matt Riddle married Ronda Rousey?" - Matt Riddle is his own worst enemy, according to former WWE Superstar

A WWE veteran has claimed that Matt Riddle is his "own worst enemy" after the former U.S. Champion found himself in another controversy. A few days ago, it was reported that Riddle didn't show up at a wrestling event in the UK and was blamed for "ripping off" the charity show.

Since then, The Original Bro has responded to the allegations, but this news once again brought him unwanted headlines. Now, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, aka Zeb Colter has shared his views on Riddle.

Talking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran pointed out that much of Riddle's problems are self-inflicted.

"Everything I read about Matt Riddle, it's something else that he doesn't like this and he doesn't like that. What would you think if Matt Riddle married Ronda Rousey? Any promoter who would be stupid enough to book them together. Oh, now that's fiction, I know, but it's a good thing to think about. You got two problem children in the back, or you wouldn't have two problem children because they wouldn't show up," he said.

Mantell said he didn't know much about the former WWE Tag Team Champion, but from what he has seen, he is his own worst enemy.

"Matt Riddle I know very little about him, but what I read is not flattering, and he's his own worst enemy. All his problems are self-inflicted," he added.

You can watch the video below:

Matt Riddle claims he received death threats

After the news of Riddle allegedly ripping off a charity wrestling event held by Global Wrestling Kingdom went viral, the star received a lot of backlash online.

In a post on X, he clarified that the show being a charity event was a "last-second" change. Then in an interview with TMZ Sports, he offered further clarification.

Riddle then revealed that he received a "bunch of death threats" after reports of him not showing at the charity went surfaced online. Meanwhile, a few days later, GWK issued a statement that the former WWE star had paid back his deposit.

