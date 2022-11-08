"What does Triple H have against him?" - Twitter erupts in laughter after Austin Theory fails to cash in his MITB briefcase on the US Title

According to fans, Austin Theory may have set a record for the worst Money in the Bank cash-in of all time. The youngest Mr. Money in the Bank decided to cash in his briefcase on United States Champion Seth Rollins in the main event of RAW after Bobby Lashley took him out.

While things seemed to go his way, Bobby Lashley returned and took Austin out with The Hurt Lock. Despite Theory making it on time before the 10-count, he fell victim to The Stomp, thus ending any title hopes.

It goes without saying that WWE fans were laughing over how things played out. The consensus seems to be that Triple H is not a fan of the 25-year-old, and this is how the Twitterverse reacted to Austin Theory's failed cash-in:

the realm’s delight ♕ @hoepodium #WWERaw did he just cash in … when there was an open challenge.. what does triple h have against austin theory did he just cash in … when there was an open challenge.. what does triple h have against austin theory 😭 #WWERaw https://t.co/WqjcmJUalP

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3



Triple H booking Austin Theory since Vince McMahon retired:



#WWERaw Nobody:Triple H booking Austin Theory since Vince McMahon retired: Nobody:Triple H booking Austin Theory since Vince McMahon retired:#WWERaw https://t.co/T687NFY5vV

burner hammer @burnerhammer triple h after telling theory he’s cashing in on a member of the shield in the main event #WWERaw triple h after telling theory he’s cashing in on a member of the shield in the main event #WWERaw https://t.co/vNgEk7zUpJ

chey ⚡️ @womenswrestli17

#wweraw theory has officially failed his money in the bank cash in, LMAOOOOO theory has officially failed his money in the bank cash in, LMAOOOOO #wweraw https://t.co/QZb3GZqz1p

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



So he tries to go for Seth Rollins’ US Title & instead Bobby Lashley costs him the match & Seth retains.



Theory is no longer Mr MITB.



Hilarious.



#WWERAW Austin Theory ‘tried’ & failed so he couldn’t go for Roman Reigns’ World Title with his MITB anymore in essence.So he tries to go for Seth Rollins’ US Title & instead Bobby Lashley costs him the match & Seth retains.Theory is no longer Mr MITB.Hilarious. Austin Theory ‘tried’ & failed so he couldn’t go for Roman Reigns’ World Title with his MITB anymore in essence.So he tries to go for Seth Rollins’ US Title & instead Bobby Lashley costs him the match & Seth retains.Theory is no longer Mr MITB.Hilarious.#WWERAW

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Why would THEORY cash in his MITB for the U.S TITLE --- AND ON A NIGHT when he could have just answered the open challenge..... my goodness. #WWERAW Why would THEORY cash in his MITB for the U.S TITLE --- AND ON A NIGHT when he could have just answered the open challenge..... my goodness. #WWERAW

#TheWrestlingChic🔥 @iamMimiChelles Y’all laughed at me when I said Theory was gonna fail his cash-in. . . #WWERaw Y’all laughed at me when I said Theory was gonna fail his cash-in. . . #WWERaw https://t.co/e4RvsnuwQQ

Austin Theory has undoubtedly fallen down the pecking order post-Vince McMahon

Since late July 2022, Austin Theory has undoubtedly received a different treatment. While there were reports that WWE management still viewed him as a top star for the future, the evidence in the last few months has said otherwise.

With that said, it's hard to say that Theory isn't a "Triple H guy." There might be bigger plans for him down the line.

If Theory ends up facing a star like John Cena at WrestleMania 39 next year, then it simply means that WWE was delaying his push.

One thing seemed certain - he was never going to cash in on Roman Reigns. Fans weren't thrilled about the alternative angle that just played out, either.

What was your reaction to Theory's MITB cash-in? Sound off in the comments below.

