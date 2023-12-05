"What do you want me to prove?" - Top WWE star sends intense message after RAW

A top WWE Superstar has tweeted out a bold message after the events of tonight's episode of RAW.

On RAW, Cody Rhodes was interrupted by Shinsuke Nakamura, who cut a passionate promo on him. Nakamura compared his and Cody's roads to WrestleMania and reminded The American Nightmare that both of them suffered the same humiliation.

After WWE RAW went off the air, Shinsuke Nakamura took to Twitter to send an intense message to Rhodes.

Check it out below:

"What do you want me to prove? That you are blessed than me?"

Expand Tweet

Also read: Cody Rhodes makes a request to Jey Uso after announcing Randy Orton's return

Shinsuke Nakamura won the 2018 Royal Rumble match and announced that he would be going for AJ Styles' WWE Championship. At WrestleMania 34, the two seasoned veterans collided in a highly-anticipated match.

The King of Strong Style failed to defeat The Phenomenal One at The Show of Shows. After the match, he turned heel to a loud chorus of boos. It has been five long years since that defeat, and Nakamura has yet to win the big one.

Rhodes' story is similar to that of Nakamura in many ways. He won this year's Royal Rumble match but failed to put down Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Are you excited about the eventual match between Rhodes and Nakamura?