"What a waste" - Former WWE employee heavily criticizes RAW encounter featuring AJ Styles (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently ridiculed the singles matchup between AJ Styles and Chad Gable this week on RAW.

Over the last few weeks, The O.C. and Alpha Academy have been at each other's throats. Styles and Gable stepped into the ring this week to put the matter to rest in a singles bout. The Phenomenal One overcame his adversary in a hard-fought matchup, picking up the win with the Styles Clash.

In the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that no one was interested in the aforementioned contest. He clarified that regular viewers had already seen these matchups before, which would not attract eyeballs to the product.

"Who's watching this? And for what reason? Because it's a good match? Like what a waste. You know what a lot of this stuff we're gonna keep getting back to? It's all so played out. We've seen everything before. We've seen Elias before, we've seen The O.C., and we've seen Alexa Bliss. We've seen all of this a million times. And again, great if it's a house show, because you've got a new audience, a new town and a new city every night. Not when you've got the same viewing audience at home. [23:50 - 24:58]

AJ Styles recently ended a losing streak at Survivor Series

Over the last couple of years, AJ Styles has been relegated to the WWE mid-card. His singles record in premium live events has been dismal, with no wins since Crown Jewel 2019. Meanwhile, he did manage to win the RAW Tag Team Championship with Omos in the interim.

Combat Wrestling Union @CombatWU After defeating Finn Bálor at Survivor Series, AJ Styles ended a big PPV streak of his. The win over Finn was AJ's first win since Crown Jewel of 2019 when he beat Humberto Carrillo for the United States Title. After defeating Finn Bálor at Survivor Series, AJ Styles ended a big PPV streak of his. The win over Finn was AJ's first win since Crown Jewel of 2019 when he beat Humberto Carrillo for the United States Title. https://t.co/9EiG92MHQ5

However, it all changed when The O.C. leader defeated Finn Balor. Styles ended his losing streak and redeemed himself against the faction that had cost him several matches in the last few months.

The Phenomenal One is seemingly returning to his best shape for the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season.

