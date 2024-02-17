"What are y'all talking about?" - Bianca Belair shuts down rumors about her signature move

Bianca Belair recently responded to a rumor that has been floating around among the WWE Universe.

Belair's signature braid is an iconic aspect of her character. It is even part of her arsenal. Whenever she has used it, though, the Hair Whip has been loud and left visible marks on her opponents. Fans speculated that the effects may be gimmicked.

During a recent interview for Ring The Belle, The EST of WWE spoke about the authenticity of the move. She stated that it is not manipulated and that it naturally leaves a mark.

"No, I see that sometimes people think that they add noise to it. No, they don't. It leaves a scar. People thought like, 'Is that makeup?' No, it's real. What are y'all talking about?"

Bianca Belair defeated Michin last week on SmackDown to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia, on February 24th. She will join Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and three other stars who are yet to qualify inside the Devil's Playground. The winner will go on to face Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL.

Bianca Belair vs. Jade Cargill at WWE WrestleMania XL?

Jade Cargill made her in-ring debut at Royal Rumble last month. Her performance was appreciated by fans and critics alike. Despite many expecting her to be part of the aforementioned Chamber Match, it looks like the former AEW star is going to be sitting on the bench for the upcoming international event. However, it's not out of the realm of possibility that she joins this Monday night.

While speaking on ROAR Around The Ring, Bianca Belair praised Jade Cargill for the latter's ability to turn heads and make an impact with her appearances. She also touched on a potential first-time-ever matchup between the two:

"I know that in the future, we're going to have a banger match whenever that comes, but the possibilities are endless," Belair said. "Whenever you can add someone to this division that can bring eyes to the product and make noise, we are always all for that, and I think she's going to be able to do that 100 percent."

It looks like Jade Cargill is also ready for a showdown with The EST of WWE. Considering Becky Lynch's quest to take down Rhea Ripley, which has been heavily teased on television of late, the match between Jade and Bianca could happen as soon as WrestleMania XL.

