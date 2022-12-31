"Whatever you need me to be, I'll be your guy" - Seth Rollins' student sends a message after getting attacked by Bray Wyatt (Exclusive)

A recent SmackDown episode interestingly featured a graduate of Seth Rollins' wrestling school, Black and Brave Wrestling, who played the role of a cameraman and eventually got attacked by Bray Wyatt. The indie talent, who goes by the name JT Energy, sat down for an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling and provided more details about himself to the WWE Universe.

WWE regularly utilizes local talent as extras, and JT Energy was more than happy to get a chance to be on TV. This isn't his first WWE rodeo, however, as he had previously wrestled Erick Rowan on a RAW episode in December 2019.

As we'd noted earlier, JT considered himself fortunate to have trained under Seth Rollins, whose WrestleMania victory inspired him to pursue wrestling.

JT Energy has been a part of the wrestling business for seven years and will not refuse any opportunities if they come his way. Here's what he told the legendary Bill Apter during his interview:

"I am JT Energy, a professional wrestler who trained at the Black & Brave Wrestling Academy under Seth Rollins and Marek Brave, and Matt Mayday. Located in the quad cities of Davenport, Iowa. I'm a professional wrestler that has been active for almost seven years. And a part-time cameraman, part-time security guard, part-time medic, part-time pretty much whatever you need me to be, I'll be your guy. I'm six foot, 196 [pounds]." (6:26-7:18)

JT Energy works with one of Seth Rollins' closest friends

The independent wrestling circuit has grown tremendously in recent years as talents have several promotions in the United States to showcase their skills.

JT Energy revealed that he primarily competes in quad cities around Iowa and Illinois and is constantly looking out for potential bookings to improve his resume. JT is also a regular at SEW Pro, a promotion helmed by Seth Rollins' close friend and business partner, Marek Brave.

AEW fans might also remember Energy from his one-off match on Dark: Elevation in August. He teamed up with Justin Fowler in a losing effort against The Acclaimed and has since not wrestled for any major company.

During the same interview, he further added:

"I'm mostly based out of the quad-city area. The promotions that are most known and I wrestle for are SEW Pro - which is run by Marek Brave, one-half of the Black & Brave Wrestling Academy. 3xW - which is based out of Des Moines, Iowa, and Central Empire Wrestling. Those are my three mainstays; I travel here and there. Always trying to expand the résumé of a pro wrestler." (7:19-7:54)

JT Energy also spoke about the lessons he'd learned from Seth Rollins, and you can check out more on that fascinating story right here.

