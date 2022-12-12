"When are we going to change this?" - Vince Russo claims three popular WWE Tag Teams are racial stereotypes (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently went on a rant about WWE's treatment of black wrestlers and how the company has long been out-of-touch about how to handle them. When slamming the various stereotypes, he namedropped three tag teams that he considers stereotypical.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer detailed conversations he had with black wrestlers such as Kenny King, who questioned him about what he knew about writing for black wrestlers. Russo described this as an eye-opening moment.

He would name The New Day as the first stereotypical group:

"New Day? I've never seen a black guy walking around playing a trombone." [From 3:34 - 3:41]

Vince Russo then added The Street Profits to that list:

"Look at The Street Profits with the red cups. Come on, guys! When are we going to change this?" [From 3:46 - 3:55]

Finally, he namedropped Los Lotharios and the stereotypical portrayal of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo:

"What about [Angel] Garza? And the other guy [Humberto Carrillo]? Come on guys!"[From 4:17 - 4:24]

Vince Russo was full of praise for The New Day's acting skills

Over a year ago, Netflix released an interactive film titled Escape The Undertaker featuring all three members of The New Day.

Vince Russo, speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone, was full of praise for The New Day's acting skills on the Escape The Undertaker special:

"I watched this and I’m like, ‘Bro, these guys could legitimately do a movie together.’ They were unbelievably good. And, bro, I’ve gotta tell you, I never expected that in a million years, because of the light that WWE creative and the WWE writers have shed on them," Russo said.

