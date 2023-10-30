"When I got chokeslammed off the stage by Kane" - WWE Hall of Famer recalls when he was legitimately injured on RAW

Kane was one of the most feared WWE Superstars in 2003 after he was unmasked. The former World Champion came unhinged and attacked any talent that came in his way. Eric Bischoff, the general manager of WWE RAW at the time, recently recalled a time when The Big Red Machine injured him on live TV.

Kane had lost a match against Triple H on the red brand then, forcing him to unmask. This was the first time fans and stars saw The Devil's Favorite Demon not sport a disguise and assault anyone in his sight.

During an episode of WWE RAW in 2003, Rob Van Dam lost a Falls Count Anywhere match to Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship. After the loss, Kane came out to attack Van Dam but caught hold of the RAW GM instead and chokeslammed him through a table. He recalled the incident on a recent session of Eric Bischoff: Locked and Loaded, saying that he was injured after being driven into the table.

"When I got chokeslammed off the stage by Kane [in 2003] (...) Because I'm not that durable, I'm durable enough to do it once because whatever happens happens, and I'll be good to go for TV in a week or two at the worst (...) I didn't like to rehearse because I was afraid I'd get hurt during the rehearsal." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Who else did Kane target in 2003 on WWE RAW?

The Big Red Monster went rogue on WWE RAW after he was unmasked. He laid out many members of the WWE roster, including Linda McMahon, Shane McMahon, Jim Ross, and others.

Soon after being unmasked, the Hall of Famer set Ross on fire after an interview. In the following weeks, he Tombstoned Linda McMahon on the stage, sparking a feud with Shane McMahon. The Big Red Machine's reign of terror ended when The Undertaker beat him at WrestleMania XX.

