When released WWE Superstar "fell asleep" during a huge Undertaker match on SmackDown

The Undertaker has had some interesting encounters in WWE over the years. One such encounter took place with Hornswoggle, who fell asleep under the ring.

Fans saw Hornswoggle emerge from under the ring for most of his 10-year run in WWE. This was especially true during the time he was working with Fit Finlay. Swoggle hid under the ring behind the apron for hours at times before interfering in matches later on in the show.

The spot became popular between 2006-2008, and Hornswoggle was a fan favorite for his antics. In 2008, Finlay teamed up with The Great Khali & Big Daddy V for a match against Batista, Kane & The Undertaker.

Hornswoggle recalled the moment in an interview with Denise Salcedo. He was supposed to emerge from beneath the ring towards the end of the match and help Finaly’s team by having a confrontation with the WWE legend.

However, Hornswoggle was a little too 'overserved' the night before the contest and ended up falling asleep behind the ring apron.

"There is a famous story. I was going to do a spot with The Undertaker where Finlay was going to come under, roll me out, throw me in the ring and I was going to have an interaction with The Undertaker, the night before I was a little over-served."

He went on to add that he was caught sleeping under the ring. Finlay threw him in the ring and was caught completely off guard.

"I had a few too many, and I was sleeping under the ring and I'm laying face down and Finlay lifts the apron and he thought I got knocked out from one of the beams. No, I was just sleeping. He goes, 'Hey, wake up!' I look at him. He goes, 'What are you doing now?' I realise like, 'oh, shoot! I just missed my cue. The Undertaker.' The Undertaker is above me like I have to do it with him. He throws me in the ring and the whole time I'm going under my breath. 'I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry.'"

Hornswoggle added that he did his spot with The Deadman, following which he was questioned about what happened when he got backstage.

"It was just like The Undertaker, one of the legends and biggest legends of all time. I am doing my spot with him. Yeah, it was awesome. But he gets to the back, and he goes, 'What, what happened?' 'He fell asleep.' He goes, 'You fell asleep?' Yeah." [0:09 - onwards]

Check out the video below:

The embarrassing moment turned out to be a great story for the 36-year-old star. Hornswoggle was released by WWE in 2016, following which he has continued to make sporadic appearances for the company.

A former WWE Champion recently called out The Undertaker for one more match

The Deadman hung up his boots for good at Survivor Series 2020. He has made it clear multiple times that he wouldn’t be in favor of coming out of retirement if his body cannot give a 100% in the ring.

Many WWE Superstars still dream of getting that one match against The Undertaker. Meanwhile, one former WWE Champion wants to face The Deadman once again after the two men met over a decade ago.

Drew McIntyre recently went on record to challenge The Phenom. The two stars first faced off in 2010 on SmackDown, which saw 'Taker emerge victorious.

The Scottish Warrior said that the two could even have a cinematic match if the WWE legend did not want to get too physical or compete in the ring for too long. However, the chances of the match ever taking place are bleak.

Do you want to see The Undertaker get in the WWE ring for one final match against Drew McIntyre? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes