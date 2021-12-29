The Miz is currently engaged in a feud with WWE Hall of Famer, Edge on RAW. The 'must-see superstar's wife, Maryse, has also been in his corner during the rivalry.

Throughout the years, both The Miz and Maryse have enjoyed success in and outside of WWE. The couple spent almost half of their lives together, and with that being said, when did The Miz and Maryse get married?

The couple was in a long-term relationship before getting engaged in 2013. The Miz and Maryse got married on February 20th, 2014.

The pair has always been regarded as a power couple. Miz and Maryse have two daughters, Madison Jade and Monroe Sky Mizanin.

Maryse has always been a mainstay in WWE. However, she was released a few years ago. In 2016, she returned on the RAW after WrestleMania 32, helping The Miz win his fifth Intercontinental Championship.

The Miz and Maryse had recently renewed their vows on RAW

On December 27th, 2021, episode of RAW, The Miz, and Maryse decided to renew their vows live on WWE TV. As the couple proceeded with the ceremony, Edge interrupted the segment.

The Rated-R Superstar then drenched them in a 'Brood Bath,' as both Maryse and Miz were splattered with black tar.

However, the interruption was expected as Edge has been feuding with The Miz for some time now. The duo is set to clash at WWE's first-ever pay-per-view of 2022, Day 1.

The highly-anticipated match will also be the first match for both men after a hiatus. Maryse is expected to be in The Miz's corner during the match as the couple seeks revenge for The Brood Bath on RAW.

Who do you think will emerge victorious between Edge and The Miz? Let us know in the comments below.

