"Where is she now?" - Former WCW Champion is unhappy about Lacey Evans' WWE absence (Exclusive)

Former WCW Champion Vince Russo is far from pleased with how things have panned out for SmackDown Superstar Lacey Evans in WWE.

Though she has feuded with top stars like Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, Evans' WWE career has been a hit-and-miss so far. She has seemingly been a victim of poor storylines and start-stop pushes, which have derailed her momentum.

Over the last year, Lacey Evans has undergone several character changes, with none striking a chord with viewers. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said fans had seen what Evans could pull off inside the ring. He also expressed his disappointment over how Lacey Evans often disappears from TV for extended periods.

"We have seen what Lacey Evans can do; I'm not gonna argue about that. As a matter of fact, what are they doing with her these days? Where is she now?" said Vince Russo. (12:43 - 12:52)

Jim Cornette is unhappy about Lacey Evans' WWE run

Not only Vince Russo but Jim Cornette also shared his disappointment over how WWE has booked Lacey Evans of late. Cornette feels Evans boasts all the tools to become a main eventer. The former manager added that it was "baffling" to see the global juggernaut mishandle her talents on the main roster.

"She's great, she's got the size, she looks great. She has the demeanor and the facials. She can talk like a b**ch. What a great heel she's been. And then she disappeared again. And stop and start, back and forth. I don't know what the problem has been, I don't know why they have stopped and started this girl and gave her umpteen different personalities. It's the most baffling thing I've ever seen," said Jim Cornette.

Lacey Evans last appeared on SmackDown on its March 24, 2023, edition, where she and Xia Li lost a WrestleMania Showcase qualifying match to Natalya and Shotzi.

