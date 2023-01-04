"Where's that Ryan Satin guy with Lumis?" - Wrestling veteran criticizes WWE for their booking of Dexter Lumis (Exclusive)

Dexter Lumis recently earned himself a contract in WWE with a win over The Miz. He has also been associated with Johnny Gargano on the main roster.

In NXT, Lumis and Gargano were part of a faction known as The Way. The group also included Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Austin Theory.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned WWE's booking of the alliance between Lumis and Gargano.

"Where's that Ryan Satin guy with Lumis? That he's been connected to his hip for the last three months. Where is he? What happened? What was all that? What was all that, bro? Where is that guy now? And that's how you do it [break Gargano away from Lumis]," said Russo [36:55 - 37:46]

Vince Russo further criticized Dexter Lumis' character

Vince Russo doesn't seem to be pleased with Dexter Lumis' character in WWE. Speaking on the same edition of Legion of RAW, he admitted to not understanding the gimmick.

Russo mentioned that Lumis is supposed to be psychopathic but seems nothing like it. He said:

"Bro, this guy's supposed to be psychopathic, you know, American Psycho, whatever the case may be. Bro, he gets the pinfall and then gets out dodging. Bro, I don't get any of this man. Maybe it's me. Maybe I've lost my freaking mind. I don't understand any of this."

Dexter Lumis could potentially feud with Bronson Reed, who recently returned to WWE as The Miz's sidekick and set his sights on Lumis.

In 2022, Reed competed in NJPW under the name JONAH and also beat the Japanese promotion's ace, Kazuchika Okada. However, he opted to return to WWE under Triple H and is expected to be part of Monday Night RAW going forward.

