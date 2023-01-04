Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Dexter Lumis and shared his thoughts on the gimmick.

Lumis had a matchup with Chad Gable this week on RAW. The unpredictable superstar picked up the win over the Alpha Academy member when he rolled Master Gable up for a quick pinfall.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Russo tried to make sense of Lumis' gimmick. He questioned why the star would crawl out of the ring after the match if he was a psychopath. The former WWE writer stated that he did not understand much of his character on the show:

"Bro, this guy's supposed to be psychopathic, you know, American Psycho, whatever the case may be. Bro, he gets the pinfall and then gets out dodging. Bro, I don't get any of this man. Maybe it's me. Maybe I've lost my freaking mind. I don't understand any of this." [From 50:15 - 50:40]

Vince Russo feels Dexter Lumis could face Austin Theory on WWE TV

On this week's show, Russo also mentioned that Dexter Lumis is a babyface and could go up against Austin Theory for the US title in the near future.

Theory has been on the road to redemption since he failed to successfully cash in his Money in The Bank contract. He managed to regain the United States Championship in a triple-threat match at Survivor Series.

The 25-year-old took on Seth Rollins in the main event of WWE RAW in a drag-out brawl. He won the match after planting The Visionary with A-Town Down.

