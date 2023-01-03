WWE veteran feels 38-year-old star should be the next opponent for Austin Theory (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about possible opponents that could face Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

The 25-year-old had a decent 2022. In the first half, he rocketed to the top of the roster, winning the United States Championship. He also became the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank. However, after Vince McMahon's departure and the change in creative direction, Theory slightly floundered.

He picked up a string of losses and then failed miserably at cashing in his MITB contract on Seth Rollins. However, he got some redemption toward the latter part of the year as he regained the US Championship.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Russo suggested that Dexter Lumis could be a decent challenger for Theory. He acknowledged that with AJ Styles out with an injury, WWE did not have a babyface to go up against the current United States Champion.

"Lumis... You just asked who's a babyface," the veteran said. [From 49:46 - 50:00]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Austin Theory retained the US title against Seth Rollins this week

The rivalry between Austin Theory and Seth Rollins has been simmering over the last few weeks. On this week's RAW, The Visionary had the opportunity to regain the United States Championship in the main event.

The two stars put on an absolute slobber knocker in their quest for the US Title. During the intense matchup, Rollins tweaked his knee. Theory took notice of this and targeted his injured opponent. The Visionary managed to hit with the Pedigree, but with the official knocked out, there was no one to make the count.

A second referee later rushed to the ring, but Theory had kicked out by then. He finally hit a low blow as the ref was distracted and then closed the contest with the A-Town Down for the win.

Who would you like to see Austin Theory face next? Sound off in the comments section below.

