Did Seth Rollins get injured on WWE RAW?

In another major setback to the WWE RAW brand, Seth Rollins could be dealing with an injury. The news comes just days after AJ Styles suffered a broken ankle at a recent live event and is expected to be out of action for some time.

The Visionary is currently involved in a storyline with United States Champion Austin Theory. They have been at each other's throats since the latter failed to capitalize on his Money in the Bank cash-in against former champion Rollins. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old superstar won the US Title at Survivor Series WarGames.

Tonight, Seth Rollins fought Austin Theory in the main event of WWE RAW for the title. After some nail-biting spots, Theory delivered a low blow on Rollins while the referee was distracted and followed it with his A-Town Down finisher for the win.

Midway through the title bout, Rollins tried to execute a powerbomb on his opponent but lost his balance. Bleacher Report noted that he might have 'tweaked his knee' although the four-time world champion shook it off and delivered a superplex moments later.

A video by Wrestling News is also doing the rounds on Twitter, which further suggests Seth's injury is legitimate. The 36-year-old can be seen struggling to make his way out of the arena after WWE RAW went off the air. Commentator Corey Graves looked concerned about the star's well-being and escorted him.

Check out the video below:

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Seth Rollins’ knee injury looks legit. Seth Rollins’ knee injury looks legit. https://t.co/fQYhL2yqtq

The referee even threw the dreaded 'X' sign to signal that Seth Rollins was indeed injured. The severity of his injury is unknown. He could either be back next week or take some time to recover, like his previous hiatuses.

Seth Rollins has had multiple injuries in the past. In 2015, he tore his ACL while performing at a live event in Dublin. Two years later, a scripted scuffle with Samoa Joe on RAW resulted in a torn MCL.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Cleveland Browns this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit. Bet $5+ on any sport's pre-game ML, and get $150 if Your Bet Wins on Draft Kings.

Seth Rollins was “overwhelmed” with the amount of love he received from the WWE Universe in 2015

Before his first injury in 2015, Seth Rollins was at his peak. His alliance with The Authority and the legendary Money in the Bank cash-in at WrestleMania 31 made him one of the fan-favorite heels on the roster.

Unfortunately, the former world champion had to vacate his title due to the aforementioned incident in Dublin. He tried to execute a sunset flip powerbomb on Kane but landed badly on his knee.

During an exclusive interview with WWE, he disclosed how the loving fan reception of his heel character shocked him.

"Well, you know, for someone who is as universally despised as I am, I was pretty overwhelmed with the amount of love that I received from all of the fans in the WWE Universe. All of the well-wishes and, just in general, all the concern that everyone had for me as a person and as a performer. So, I don’t do this very often, but I would like to extend a thank you to them," Rollins said.

It was the beginning of Seth's ascension in the eyes of fans. Now a top babyface, the prolific performer may get a rematch after the controversial end to the US Title match on RAW.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes