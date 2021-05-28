The IIconics discuss the possibility of signing for either AEW or IMPACT Wrestling

The IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce were two of many superstars who were recently released by WWE. The duo were released on the 15th of April 2021, and are currently serving a non-compete clause which will expire on the 14th of July 2021.

Considering how talented The IIconics are, it comes as no surprise that many companies will be vying to give them a contract. As such, the duo will be weighing up their options.

The IIconics recently appeared on the Busted Open Radio podcast, where they discussed their future with Dave LeGreca and Bubba Ray Dudley.

The duo shared their thoughts on possibly signing with two of pro-wrestling's biggest companies, AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay both stated that it will be a tough decision.

"It's tough, because for example because I feel like we could help their women's division. I feel like we just have that TV experience that we could bring to the division and help build that up. (sic) The with IMPACT, they have a women's tag team division, a well established Knockouts division that we could easily slip into. I feel like we have a lot to offer both of them." said Peyton Royce

Billie Kay would go on to say that the decision will be made based on how well their personalities and character mesh with either company.

"It's tough to figure out where you think would be the best fit, becuase we are wrestlers, but then we have heavy personaities and characters and we love that. So I think it's just blending the two like we always have and just figuring out which company we would be better with, AEW or IMPACT."

"I don't have any answers and I don't think I'm gonna get any answers."@JessicaMcKay & @CassieLee discuss the moment they knew the WWE was letting them go...@davidlagreca1 @bullyray5150 pic.twitter.com/lTgCJnxzz9 — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) May 27, 2021

It will be intriguing to see where The IIconics finally end up. Whether it's AEW or IMPACT Wrestling, they will surely do great things.

The IIconics find the idea of teaming up with IMPACT Wrestling's Tenille Dshwood interesting

While discussing potential landing spots, Bubba Ray Dudley suggested the possibility of The IIconics signing with IMPACT Wrestling. He believes the duo could become a trio if they decide to team up with Tenille Dashwood.

He even suggested a team name, "Bad Street AUS" a play on the Fabulous Freebirds song, "Bad Street USA".

Where do you think The IIconics should go next? Should they team up with Tenille Dashwood on IMPACT? Let us know in the comments section below.