Whereabouts of ex-UFC star (who last wrestled 619 days ago for WWE) during WrestleMania 41 weekend revealed

WrestleMania 41 is next weekend, and the whereabouts of a former WWE and UFC star during this time have come to light.
In the summer of 2023, Ronda Rousey competed in her final WWE match against Shayna Baszler. Rousey left the company afterward, expressing her disdain at working under Vince McMahon's regime. She also detailed creative dissatisfaction. Despite this, The Baddest Woman on the Planet's return is not out of the realm of possibility, as many other stars have in the past.
Taking to Instagram, Ronda Rousey announced she will be in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 weekend. She will be at WrestleCon in Vegas on April 18, one night before the Show of Shows. On the same night, WWE SmackDown and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will happen at T-Mobile Arena.
There are many surprises in store for WWE fans this WrestleMania weekend, including a potential new challenger for 14-time World Champion Randy Orton on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
WWE legend wonders if Brock Lesnar will hijack WrestleMania 41 main event
With WrestleMania now being a two-night event, that gives fans two main events. On Night One, Paul Heyman Guys Roman Reigns and CM Punk will square off in a Triple Threat grudge match, also featuring Seth Rollins. WWE legend Bully Ray wonders if Brock Lesnar will hijack this match.
As the Show of Shows is a time for surprises, Ray speculated on The Beast Incarnate's return. However, he admitted it is a long shot:
"You ever bet 100 bucks on a long shot in the Super Bowl? I'd put 100 bucks on [the return of] Brock Lesnar if I were you," he said. "It's a long shot, but it's worth the play," said Bully Ray.
Along with Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar's last WWE match was also at SummerSlam 2023. He massively put over Cody Rhodes at the event, who is now the Undisputed WWE Champion and will close Night Two against John Cena.