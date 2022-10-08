White Rabbit makes first physical appearance on SmackDown [PHOTO]

Following the latest teaser video on SmackDown, somebody dressed as a White Rabbit was seen sitting directly behind commentators Michael Cole and Wade Barrett.

The White Rabbit phenomenon grabbed the wrestling world by storm after WWE started to tease a new gimmick. The company initially started the tease by playing the White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane during live shows. However, it has now become a game of riddles and puzzles as fans anticipate who the mysterious character could be.

Fans who were present in the arena during the latest episode of SmackDown began to post videos on social media about a White Rabbit figure walking around.

You can watch a clip of it below:

The move of having the rabbit walk around to give everybody a clear look seems to be a part of WWE's strategy to build anticipation. However, the mysterious figure was then seen sitting directly behind Michael Cole and debuting commentator Wade Barett.

It should be noted that this is the first time there has been any physical presence of the mysterious character on WWE programming.

Check out the photo below:

While all the references have come in the form of QR codes, the latest one was shown on SmackDown twice. It showed a pixel art video of the rabbit falling into a hole and being burned. Fans quickly pointed out that Bray Wyatt was also burned, with reference to TLC 2020. The video seems to indicate that the big reveal will come during Extreme Rules on October 8.

Many fans have been anticipating the White Rabbit character to be Bray Wyatt. The promotion gave a massive hint on the potential return of the former world champion during Triple H's opening segment on SmackDown.

