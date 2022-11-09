"Who cares?" - 39-year-old star on CM Punk's issues with WWE for booking The Rock to main event WrestleMania over him (Exclusive)

EC3 believes CM Punk shouldn't have any gripes with WWE for booking The Rock over him in the main event of WrestleMania 29.

The rumors surrounding The Straight Edge Superstar's impending AEW departure have led to fans wondering if he would return to WWE.

Before stunning the world by making his pro wrestling return with Tony Khan's promotion last year, The Second City Saint was with WWE from 2005 to 2014.

Though his tenure was an objective success, CM Punk ended up parting ways with the company for myriad reasons. One rumored reason was his unhappiness over The Rock ending his WWE Championship reign at Royal Rumble 2013 and facing John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 29.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that Punk had plenty of main event matches in the promotion. He argued that a star of The Rock's stature would headline any show he's a part of, and there was no reason for CM Punk to hold a grudge against the global juggernaut.

"Why not! Who cares? Should he return to the WWE? The thing is, his biggest gripe was he never got to be in the 'main event of WrestleMania' despite the fact that he has worked so many high-caliber matches and has had so many even beyond the show, in matches built practically as the main event. Look, dude, I'm sorry The Rock came back, but he's The Rock; he's gonna be in the last match," said EC3.

Furthermore, the former NXT star explained that though he might not have headlined the show, CM Punk still wrestled The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29. EC3 believes Punk might be hoping to return to the promotion this time to fulfill his long-time desire to compete in the main event of WrestleMania.

"Who cares if you're eight, who cares if you're seventh, who cares if you're sixth, you're working The Undertaker! It's fine. But maybe his strategy was, 'Maybe I should be the guy who goes away and comes back as a special attraction to get that last match spot.' And if that's the case, that's how it works out. Congratulations, he did it." added EC3 (2:56 - 3:47)

EC3 says WWE would be wise to bring back CM Punk

The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion thinks bringing back CM Punk could result in a "spike" in interest in WWE's product.

EC3 added that if he had any stakes in the global juggernaut, he wouldn't think twice before signing The Second City Saint, as there's potential for money to be made.

"Should he? Why not! Business is good when people are intrigued. Would it carry over the long term? I don't know. Maybe, maybe not. But regardless, the spike in interest for the biggest show of the year would draw money. Drawing money is the imerative in wrestling. Should he? I don't know. But if I was holding stock in the company and I thought it would make my company money, yes, I would do that," said EC3. (3:48 - 4:18)

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral WrestleVotes says the appearance of Colt Cabana on AEW dynamite last night did not go unnoticed by WWE.



Clearly, they're keeping a watchful eye on how things with CM Punk turn out.



If you still don't think Triple H would bring Punk in, you're delusional. This is a business. WrestleVotes says the appearance of Colt Cabana on AEW dynamite last night did not go unnoticed by WWE.Clearly, they're keeping a watchful eye on how things with CM Punk turn out. If you still don't think Triple H would bring Punk in, you're delusional. This is a business. https://t.co/mvSC5uVcyj

Since neither AEW nor Punk has announced the latter's departure, fans must keep their expectations surrounding his WWE return in check for the time being.

Do you agree with EC3's take on the situation surrounding CM Punk and the Triple H-led promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

