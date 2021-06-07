"Who cares"- WWE legend on Andrade's AEW debut

Pro-wrestling legend Jim Cornette had a lot to say about Andrade's AEW debut on the latest edition of Dynamite.

Andrade was let go by WWE in March following his months-long absence from weekly TV. Many fans were hoping that Andrade would sign a contract with All Elite Wrestling somewhere down the line. The wait is finally over as Andrade is now a member of the AEW roster.

The debut mostly garnered a positive reaction but not everyone's impressed with Andrade's jump to Tony Khan's promotion.

Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on Andrade's AEW debut and the clip was uploaded to his official YouTube channel. Check out some of the comments that Cornette made reacting to Andrade's debut:

"He's here to be the face of Latinos and the face of AEW. He's got a thick accent that you can barely understand so he needs a manager. But Vickie Guerrero? What are her manager qualifications? Every three months she comes down to the ring with Nyla Rose, and Nyla Rose gets beat. And she couldn't sign Jade Cargill and we don't see her for months at a time unless she's on the floor with the paid fans, f**king singing Judas. But suddenly now, I guess because she speaks Spanish, so somehow they go together like peanut butter & jelly" said Cornette.

Another false start for this guy. We pigeonhole him in one direction and then six months later they try to push him seriously.

If you would have said in advance, Andrade would be on the show Friday night, who cares?

Andrade has a bunch of promising feuds in store for him in AEW

AEW boasts some of the most talented and popular athletes in the pro-wrestling world today. Andrade's fans can't wait to see him face the likes of Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, MJF and many others.

Andrade was quite a popular name back when he was a mainstay on the WWE roster. His run on NXT proved that he would hold his own on the main roster. Unfortunately, Andrade spent the entirety of his stint on the main roster in a mid-card role.

Andrade won the WWE United States title on one occasion by defeating Rey Mysterio at a house show at Madison Square Garden. He lost a singles match to Angel Garza on the October 12 episode of RAW and was attacked by The Fiend following the match.

Andrade wasn't seen on WWE TV following the match and fans were worried about his status as a WWE Superstar. It was later rumored that Andrade had requested his WWE release and he confirmed the same.

The rumors are true and I don’t know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. thank you for giving me so much support these last days Los rumores son ciertos y no se lo que me prepara el futuro, pero quiero hacer realidad mis sueños. Gracias por tanto apoyo🙏🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 18, 2021

Do you agree with Jim Cornette in regards to Andrade's AEW debut? Who do you want Andrade to face in AEW? Let us know in the comment section below!

Edited by Arjun