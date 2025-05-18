"Who cares?" - WWE veteran goes off after upcoming booking is revealed; claims CM Punk match means "nothing" (Exclusive)

WWE recently announced several matches for Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX, including a bout involving CM Punk. A veteran has made it clear that the high-profile fight featuring Punk does not interest him.
The match being talked about will see CM Punk and Sami Zayn teaming up to take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. While all the stars involved in the contest are immensely popular, Vince Russo has no interest in it, owing to how the outcome seemingly changes nothing in the grand scheme of the storyline.
On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer lambasted the predictability of the Triple H-led creative team's decisions.
"Give me one thing that is unpredictable in the last six months. And if it is unpredictable, it is bad unpredictable. Sami Zayn beating Gunther is not good unpredictable. Sami Zayn is going nowhere. Man, I think that's the biggest issue, man. It's either that or it's no stakes; the match doesn't matter. Like Saturday Night's Main Event, bro, this is the main event on Saturday Main Event. It's Breakker and Rollins against Zayn and Punk. Who cares? I mean, the outcome of that match means absolutely nothing!" [From 7:10 onwards]
What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.
The WWE veteran also talked about R-Truth and John Cena's upcoming match
John Cena has a match coming up at SNME, where he will face off against R-Truth. However, the buildup to the contest has failed to capture Russo's attention.
On the same episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer discussed Cena's match against Truth and claimed that its outcome was predictable.
"To me, Chris [Featherstone], that is the biggest problem, the predictability of these big matches. Orton is not beating John Cena. R-Truth is not beating John Cena. Jey Uso is not losing to Logan Paul. These are supposed to be big matches, there's no question to [sic] what the outcome is gonna be. I think that is the biggest problem and the biggest issue." [From 5:45 onwards]
It remains to be seen how John Cena's match at WWE SNME pans out. He will aim to continue his winning streak with a potential win over Truth.
If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.