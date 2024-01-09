"Who is coming up with this?"- The Bloodline's beatdown of three top stars on WWE SmackDown did not end on a good note, Veteran says (Exclusive)

The Bloodline once again displayed its dominance on the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, as Roman Reigns and Co. laid out AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo pointed out a major flaw at the end of the segment.

Styles, Orton, and Knight faced off in a Triple-Threat Match on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution to determine the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, the heel faction attacked all three superstars, which resulted in the match ending in a No Contest. General Manager Nick Aldis then told Paul Heyman that Roman Reigns would now put his gold on the line in a Fatal 4-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo questioned the decision to make the Fatal 4-Way Match announcement silently. The former WWE head writer mentioned that Nick Aldis announcing the match in front of the live crowd would have been a great way to end the show.

"You’re having a three-way. It’s AJ [Styles], Knight [LA] and Orton [Randy]. Okay? So here come The Bloodline. So, The bloodline lays all of these three guys out, getting heat, getting heat, getting heat. Okay? Heyman’s on the outside, Nick Aldis is watching...why would you make him tell Heyman [about the Fatal 4-Way Match] off-camera? You didn’t want the pop from the house? Like, if Nick would’ve took the mic and said, bro the house would’ve exploded. Why in God's name?...That's what I'm saying Chris, like, who is coming up with this? The house would’ve exploded nu*s and you go off-the-air hot," Vince Russo said. [49:48 - 50:44]

Roman Reigns was not aware of Nick Aldis' decision and was told the same by Paul Heyman later. The Tribal Chief had a three-word response to the booking.

