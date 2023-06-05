"Who the f*ck does Lacey Evans think she is" - WWE legend's daughter accuses SmackDown star for stealing gimmick

Lacey Evans returned to WWE TV this past Friday night on SmackDown. She wrestled Zelina Vega in a losing effort to qualify for the annual Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The 33-year-old is considered by many wrestling legends and analysts as one of the most underutilized and misused talents on the WWE roster. Despite a promising run with the "The Lady" gimmick initially on the red brand in 2019, during which she feuded with then-champion Becky Lynch, Evans has not reached her potential as a performer yet, especially in recent years.

Now, with a new gimmick based on her military background, Lacey Evans is once again in an attempt to regain her mojo. Meanwhile, WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter's daughter has come to the forefront to blast the SmackDown star for apparently being a "poser."

"No. This is NOT okay. @WWE Who the f*ck does @LaceyEvansWWE think she is?!? There’s only 1 @_SgtSlaughter, there’s only 1 Slaughter Daughter, and she’s just a poser," she wrote.

Sgt. Slaughter's most notable performance was when he went up against Hulk Hogan in the main event of WrestleMania 7. The Hall of Famer is currently signed to WWE in the ambassador program.

Lacey Evans once revealed how she arrived at her previous WWE gimmick

"The Lady" was more of a brash and sassy character, and Lacey Evans nailed it every time she appeared on WWE TV, albeit she did not find the height of success that it probably deserved. The SmackDown superstar revealed that growing up, she did not have a mother:

"I didn't have mommy to teach me all these things about being feminine and being a woman so I was lost in the sauce."

So when her performance trainer, whom she revealed to be Matt Bloom, asked Evans to hang out with other female stars to learn how to dress properly, the 33-year-old tried "to be a smart a**," in her own words:

"I took that offensive, because I'm Lacey Evans and I'm a bad son of a gun, I'll figure it the hell out," she said. "I got the longest dress that I could find, I got a big pair of these, like, bulging pearl necklaces and earrings... big red lips, these vintage old gloves from the back of the thrift store, and this big hat [laughs]." [H/T: ScreenRant.com]

However, eventually, it backfired, as she came off as an arrogant character. The Sassy Southern Belle noted that she knew Matt Bloom was only saying what he said because he felt she needed guidance.

Her current gimmick is more closely associated with her early days working as a military police officer in the Marines. Whilst her real-life background screams babyface, she has mostly been on the receiving end of scrutiny from fans.

Will Lacey Evans finally get her well-deserved championship run on the main roster? Only time will tell.

