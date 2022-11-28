Monday Night RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley recently made a comparison between herself and legendary WWE Hall of Famer Chyna.

Ripley has been one of the most dominant female Superstars in the past few years. She's won multiple championships and has been portrayed as one of the strongest women on the roster. The Eradicator has also gotten physical with male Superstars, notably power-slamming Luke Gallows of The O.C. a few weeks ago on RAW.

The Ninth Wonder of the World, Chyna, also tangled with male Superstars and was one of the most dominant wrestlers in WWE's Women's division during the 1990s. She is the only woman to win the Intercontinental Championship, which she won at No Mercy 1999.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, the former RAW Women's Champion compared herself to the former D-Generation X member. She pointed out that fans haven't seen a woman rough-up male Superstars since Chyna back in the day:

“It’s something that we haven’t seen (in WWE) since pretty much Chyna. So it’s cool that I get to be that person. I get to go out there and pick them up to show everyone who the hell I am without actually having the bell ring and being in the ring.” she said [h/t Bodyslam.net]

Rhea Ripley was in action during the first Women's War Games match on WWE's main roster on last night's Survivor Series. She was part of the losing team, alongside Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Nikki Cross.

In case you missed it, you can check out the Survivor Series: WarGames results here.

Rhea Ripley has caught the attention of RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley were on opposing teams in last night's Women's WAR Games match. However, an impressive display by the Judgment Day member caught the eye of the RAW Women's Champion.

During the post-show press conference following Survivor Series, The EST mentioned that she was open to a prospective match with Ripley somewhere down the line, possibly even for her title.

The two women have some shared history. When Belair won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble, she last eliminated The Nightmare, and would go on to main-event Night One of WrestleMania 37.

Fans have been looking forward to Rhea Ripley going after the title for some time now. Now that Becky Lynch is back on TV, the RAW Women's Championship title scene is starting to heat up.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes