Who was Jerry Lawler's incredible surprise visitor? Latest photo of the WWE Legend on the road to recovery (Exclusive)

Jerry Lawler's ardent fans will be glad to know that the WWE Hall of Famer is doing just fine as he recovers from a stroke he suffered in February 2023. The WWE legend was recently spotted alongside Lou Ferrigno, the actor who portrayed The Incredible Hulk in the 1978 TV series, and it's pretty amazing to see the King of Memphis get back to doing the things he loves the most.

Since suffering from a major health issue earlier this year, Lawler has been gradually working towards a complete recovery. The latest photo alongside Lou Ferrigno, a long-time friend of his, will surely bring a smile to the faces of the wrestling faithful.

Ferrigno stopped by to see how Lawler was doing and, following their chat about comics and life in general, posed together for a pretty epic image at the wrestler's "Bat Cave," as you can view below:

"The Hulk" Lou Ferrigno and Jerry Lawler

The iconic WWE commentator is a well-known aficionado of superheroes, as he has an extensive collection of action figures and all kinds of priceless memorabilia at his house in Florida.

In addition to keeping up with his passions, Jerry Lawler has also started to go out locally and meet some of his closest friends, most notably retired meteorologist and noted WMC-TV broadcaster Dave Brown.

As legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter revealed, Lawler is slowly returning to his usual routine, including interacting with people near and dear to him. It shouldn't be long until we see the 73-year-old wrestling legend back at comic cons and wrestling conventions, which he has always enjoyed doing throughout his career.

When was the last time the WWE Universe saw Jerry Lawler?

#WWEHOF There was never a rivalry quite like @JerryLawler vs. @ndykaufman Great to see you King, looking great! There was never a rivalry quite like @JerryLawler vs. @ndykaufman! Great to see you King, looking great! 👑 #WWEHOF https://t.co/LkZ2Ana0gk

It's been a while since Jerry Lawler has been a full-time announcer for WWE, and we're sure several fans miss his energetic and wholly unique calls as a color commentator.

Lawler has still appeared sporadically for the company over the years, though his recent health struggles have prevented him from physically showing up at a WWE event.

The late Andy Kaufman was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023, and many expected Lawler to do the honors of inducting his real-life friend and kayfabe rival. Jerry Lawler understandably couldn't make it to the Hall of Fame ceremony, but he made sure to pay tribute to Kaufman in a pre-recorded video message.

The WWE Universe, for now, has just seen Lawler on the big screen, and before we know it, The King might drop by at a show for a surprise appearance once he has fully recuperated.

Sportskeeda Wrestling once again sends its best wishes to Lawler as he continues his recovery.

