“Who knows what I might do” - Veteran teasing involvement in United States Title match on WWE RAW

Could we see a Hurt Business reunion as soon as this Monday night on WWE RAW?

In recent weeks, MVP has caused several teases on WWE RAW about the possible reformation of The Hurt Business. Porter has been seen talking to Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander in recent weeks to seemingly try and get the band back together. And Benjamin might be listening.

Shelton Benjamin was a guest on the latest edition of The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the upcoming WWE RAW is XXX event this Monday night. Benjamin said he was excited about it and teased getting involved in Bobby Lashley's United States Title match against Austin Theory.

"Well, one I can't wait to be there to see what happens," Shelton Benjamin said. "Of course, I have some vested interest in the US title match. Who knows what I might do? So I'm just looking forward to it. And you know, again, being a part of WWE for so long, I mean, every day is a blessing to me. Every day is a blessing," said Benjamin. [Timestamp: 1:02:16 to 1:02:40]

Shelton Benjamin reflects on his time as part of the WWE RAW roster

Shelton Benjamin made his WWE main roster debut in 2002.

Twenty years later, Benjamin is still an active member of the WWE roster. When asked to reflect upon his career with the company, Benjamin said it felt like he just joined the company yesterday.

"I gotta be honest, it feels like yesterday," Shelton Benjamin said. "I know that sounds cliche, but it really does feel like I just stepped in the door. I remember coming, I was one of the youngest guys in the locker room. Now. I'm one of the older guys; I didn't expect that. But I feel good. I feel nothing but blessed to have lasted so long and to still be with WWE, and for all the people I work with. I just say thank you to WWE, the WWE Universe, my family for putting up with all the missing occasions. And I mean, I'm just looking forward to seeing what's next," said Benjamin.

WWE @WWE



#WWETheBump @Sheltyb803 looks back on 20 years in WWE and how it feels to go from being one of the youngest WWE Superstars in the locker room to now being one of the oldest. .@Sheltyb803 looks back on 20 years in WWE and how it feels to go from being one of the youngest WWE Superstars in the locker room to now being one of the oldest. #WWETheBump https://t.co/orjbS3MYNg

What do you make of Shelton Benjamin's comments? Do you think a reformed Hurt Business will help Bobby Lashley win the United States Championship on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit WWE's The Bump with a link back to this article for the transcription.

