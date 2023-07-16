John Cena is an enigmatic figure in both WWE and the outside world, having achieved superstardom in the world of films. The star is known for posting inspirational tweets and cryptic Instagram pictures.

The 16-time World Champion seems to have dialed it up a notch today, as a cryptic tweet has led to fans being very confused. On top of that, he has also followed up on it with an even more cryptic Instagram post.

Cena recently returned to WWE for a one-off at the Money in the Bank in London, where he hit Grayson Waller with an Attitude Adjustment.

Now, on his Twitter, he has shared a post with just two words - "I do."

Cena backed up his tweet with an Instagram post, where he shared a picture of two hands holding each other, both identifiably old.

The fans went wild on Twitter, talking about the possibility of the veteran marrying anyone. For context, John Cena is already married to Shay Shariatzadeh. The two began dating in 2019 and then got married on October 12, 2020, in Tampa, Florida.

Whether this was a post hinting at an upcoming film or simply cryptically commenting on his commitment to his marriage, fans were not sure what to make of it.

Here are some of the reactions:

Only a few pointed out that he was already married.

At this time, no one is exactly sure what Cena meant, but WWE fans will be waiting for any further hints.

John Cena was mocked by Austin Theory in a recent interview backstage on WWE SmackDown

Santos Escobar won the first of two Fatal Four-way matches by WWE to determine the next no. 1 contender for the United States Championship. While criticizing him during a backstage interview, Austin Theory decided to mock Edge, John Cena, and Rey Mysterio, commenting on how they had all fallen short.

"And next week, someone else is going to win a Fatal 4-way, and that person is gonna face Escobar, and the winner get the [title] shot. Wow, just imagine how their life could change, how great it could be, but you know what’s going to happen? The same thing that always happens. The same thing happened to Rey Mysterio, Edge, and John Cena, they all fall short. And me? I stay at the damn top."

Next week Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, LA Knight, and Cameron Grimes will all battle to determine the other contender. The winner of the match will face Escobar before battling Austin Theory for the title.

Who do you think will win the US title Invitational? Leave your picks in the comments section below.