John Cena's wife: Who was the 16-time world champion married to before Shay Shariatzadeh?

John Cena was the biggest star of WWE's PG-Era. A sixteen-time world champion and two-time Royal Rumble winner, Cena has achieved everything there is to accomplish in professional wrestling. In recent years, The Franchise Player has embarked on a successful acting career in Hollywood.

Considering he has been a constant fixture in the limelight for the last two decades, The Champ's personal life has always interested The Cenation. Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh, a Canadian engineer, in October 2020, and the real-life couple held a celebration in Vancouver last year.

However, John Cena's most ardent supporters know that Shariatzadeh was not his first wife. The sixteen-time world champion married Elizabeth Huberdeau, a real-estate developer, and businesswoman, in July 2009. Their marriage lasted only three years as they officially separated, and Cena filed for divorce in May 2012.

People @people They Do — Again! John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh Have Vancouver Wedding 21 Months After Marrying people.com/movies/john-ce… They Do — Again! John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh Have Vancouver Wedding 21 Months After Marrying people.com/movies/john-ce…

The Cenation is glad their hero found love again after what many considered an ugly divorce. Cena seems to be quite happily married today. The couple tends to keep a low profile, especially Shariatzadeh, who isn't active on social media. In fact, murmurs circulated last August that The Peacemaker star was considering fatherhood.

John Cena was once engaged to WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella

ESPN @espn es.pn/2nOLXPh John Cena put a ring on it. John Cena put a ring on it. 💍 es.pn/2nOLXPh

Prior to Shariatzadeh, John Cena's most notorious sweetheart was Nikki Bella. After starting a romantic relationship in 2012, they were together for six years. The Champ proposed to Bella in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017 after they defeated The "It Couple" - The Miz and Maryse.

Unfortunately, over the next several months, cracks would show in their relationship, as seen by cryptic social media posts. They officially called off their scheduled wedding in April 2018, a truly heartbreaking moment for fans who were so happy for the couple.

The primary reason for their romantic breakup was that Cena was reportedly not ready to have kids at the time, which was Bella's strong desire.

Fortunately, the two WWE Superstars moved on from their breakup and found love again. Although we never saw them tie the knot, the proposal segment at WrestleMania 33 will remain in our memories for a long time.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes